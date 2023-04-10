UAE weather: Chance of rain; alerts issued in Dubai, Abu Dhabi due to massive fog

Items which could not be recycled were destroyed after completing environmental and legal requirements
UAE motorists taking the road early Monday morning will face visibility issues as massive fog engulfs several parts of the country. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) sent out red and yellow alerts of fog formation. This could cause a drop in horizontal visibility to 1,000 metres or even further at times.
The speed reduction system has been activated in several parts of Abu Dhabi, and residents have been warned through social media posts, app alerts and mobile notifications. On several roads speed limit has been changed to 80 Km/h. Drivers are urged to maintain a safe distance from cars ahead and follow the traffic rules.
A weak surface pressure system is expected, along with a weak upper air trough of low-pressure system. This will result in fair to partly cloudy skies, with clouds appearing in the east by the afternoon. There is a probability of some convective clouds formation, which may be accompanied by light rainfall.
Temperatures are expected to increase, while winds remain light to moderate, freshening at times during the daytime. The sea conditions are expected to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
