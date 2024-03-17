UAE weather: Chance of light rainfall; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over island regions and some coastal areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is a chance of light rainfall, with an increase in temperatures.
The weather will get humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures will drop to a low of 14ºC in internal areas of the country and reach a high of 37ºC.
ALSO READ:
The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
Despite the challenging circumstances, Ashraf's family played a crucial role in supporting the care plan, contributing to his remarkable recovery
Gold prices traded sideways after traders reacted to the stronger-than-expected US inflation data last week
Sheikh Hamdan also approved an affordable housing policy along with a project to boost start-ups in the city
University students in the Emirates run Korean clubs, wear their makeup, learn their language and visit the country for gigs
Across the Emirates, there are treatment centres to ensure necessary interventions for narcotic addict
The eatery violated Abu Dhabi's law regarding food in the emirate
The total number of patients and accompanying family members received by hospitals in the UAE has reached 1,154