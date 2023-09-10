UAE weather: Chance of fog, mist; temperatures to reach 40°C today

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing at least 296 people
The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. Temperatures tend are set to decrease slightly, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai seeing lows of 30°C and 32°C respectively, and a maximum of 40°C.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas, especially westward.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
A powerful earthquake struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing at least 296 people
It has become a lifeline that has saved residents and tourists from traffic woes, stress, and financial burdens
20-year-old Rio, a person of determination, was carried by his sister during the multisport race
The authority wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured
Earlier this year, ridership on both the red and green lines of the metro hit 123.4 million riders in the first half of 2023
Edward Hobart says the G20 Summit is a timely opportunity for the UK to demonstrate its continued commitment to partner with the UAE
Leaders from all over the world have been arriving into the country for the 18th summit with the theme — 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'
Takahiro Mizuki spins jaw-dropping designs of candy live at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre