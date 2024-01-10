UAE weather: Chance of fog and mist; humid night ahead

The group of over 30 people, including Emiratis and expats, rode camels for approximately 8 hours a day through the desert
The weather in UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal and coastal areas, especially Western areas with a probability of fog or mist forming as well.
Temperatures will range between 18°C and 25°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
