UAE weather: Alerts issued for rough seas, blowing sand

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning, with a chance of mist forming over some internal areas

By Web Desk Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 6:15 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The sky will be hazy over some areas during the day.

The sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea. NCM has issued a yellow alert for rough seas. The alert is in place until 9.30am today.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning, with a chance of mist forming over some internal areas. Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a maximum temperature of 25°C, and lows of 19°C and 21°C respectively.

Moderate to fresh winds will cause blowing dust and sand over the east coast. NCM has urged residents to take precautions as winds are set to reach 60km/hr.

