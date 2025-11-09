UAE weather: 9.8°C lowest temperature recorded in Al Ain on Nov 9, says NCM

A temperature of 9.8C was recorded in the UAE this morning, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Sunday—the lowest reading so far as the UAE transitions to cooler winter conditions.

This is also the lowest temperature recorded in the country today. The mercury dipped that far in Al Ain's Raknah at 6:30am, the weather authority clarified.

Over time, it was on this day, February 3, 2017 that temperatures in the UAE hit its lowest ever—a chilly -5.7°C. And it was on Ras Al Khaimah's Jebel Jais mountain, the country's highest peak, which is situated around 25 kilometres from Ras Al Khaimah City.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The lowest temperature recorded in 2025 so far was 1.9℃ on January 4 in Jebel Jais at 5am, just a day after hitting 2.2℃.

Winter in the UAE, typically from November to March, usually brings a welcome respite from the scorching summer months with mild daytime temperatures ranging between 15°C and 25°C in most areas.