UAE weather: 9.2°C recorded in Al Ain; lowest temperature on November 19

Al Ain's Raknah recorded the lowest temperature in the UAE on Wednesday, November 19, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said, ten days after the same spot also saw the mercury call to its lowest level nationwide.

On Wednesday, a 9.2°C was recorded in Raknah at 6:45am local time, according to the NCM, while 9.8°C was the lowest temperature in the country on November 9.

Interestingly, the city of Al Ain also saw the highest temperature in the UAE on Tuesday, November 18, when 34.7°C was recorded in Sweihan at 2:15pm UAE Local time.

The country is transitioning to cooler conditions as winter approaches, a welcome change for residents who enjoy spending time outdoors and travelling after the long, hot summer months.