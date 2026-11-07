UAE weather tomorrow: Fair skies expected, light winds to blow

The day on Sunday will be fair to partly cloudy, and clouds will appear over some northern and eastern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, and freshening at times, with a speed of 10–25, reaching 35 kmph.

Temperatures could be as high as 38ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and 36ºC in Dubai.

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However, temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai and 19ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 85 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.