UAE weather tomorrow: Fair skies expected, light winds to blow

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 85 per cent in Dubai

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 7 Nov 2026, 6:18 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The day on Sunday will be fair to partly cloudy, and clouds will appear over some northern and eastern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, and freshening at times, with a speed of 10–25, reaching 35 kmph.

Recommended For You

Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments

Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments

'I had no money': Sharjah Ruler says he had to sell shares to issue his newest book

'I had no money': Sharjah Ruler says he had to sell shares to issue his newest book

Iran's IRGC says two tankers and tugboat caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's IRGC says two tankers and tugboat caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

Fresh tests needed to renew UAE driving licence expired over 10 years ago

Fresh tests needed to renew UAE driving licence expired over 10 years ago

Soon you will own a flying car that you can drive on the road

Soon you will own a flying car that you can drive on the road

 

Temperatures could be as high as 38ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and 36ºC in Dubai. 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai and 19ºC in internal areas. 

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 85 per cent in Dubai. 

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme without US approval

2

Fresh tests needed to renew UAE driving licence expired over 10 years ago

3

UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs

4

Qatar says its mediation efforts between US and Iran continue to prevent escalation

5

Houthis say they targeted King Fahd Airport in Dammam; no Saudi confirmation