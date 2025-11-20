  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather: 7.8°C recorded in Al Ain; lowest this winter season

The mercury dropped to such a low level in Al Ain's Raknah at 7am

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 8:52 AM

Updated: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 9:18 AM

A chilly 7.8°C was recorded in the UAE on Thursday, November 20, marking the lowest temperature of the winter season so far.

The mercury dropped to such a low level in Al Ain's Raknah at 7am as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The same spot also saw the lowest temperature in the UAE on Wednesday, November 19, at 9.2°C.

As winter approaches, temperatures are continuing to further nationwide. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to witness a low of 23°C and 21°C, respectively.

Monster fog

To add to the wintry atmosphere in the UAE, residents woke up on Thursday to dense fog blanketing several parts of the country. The NCM has issued a warning against a drop in horizontal visibility.

The foggy conditions affected life in the UAE as dozens of motorists exercised caution while driving and traffic moved at a slower-than-usual pace.

Police forces across the emirates issued multiple safety reminders as visibility continued to worsen.