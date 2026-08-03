UAE weather: 5 days of rain forecast even as temperatures set to hit 50°C

Rain is forecast across parts of the UAE until Friday, August 7, as atmospheric conditions support the formation of convective clouds, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Monday.

Weather systems in the region are drawing moisture from the Sea of Oman. Combined with rising temperatures and the influence of the eastern mountains, this is expected to produce local convective clouds over parts of the country, particularly during the afternoon. The clouds could bring rainfall of varying intensity, the NCM said.

On Monday, rain-bearing clouds may develop over some eastern and southern areas during the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate but may strengthen at times, reaching 40kmph over internal areas and causing blowing dust.

Storm Centre, a weather-tracking channel on X, said its morning readings indicated potentially favourable conditions for thunderstorm activity later on Monday. It identified areas west of Al Madam, Nazwa and Mleiha, as well as Marqab, Al Faqa and Margham in southeast Dubai and locations north of Al Ain, as among those that could see cloud development.

The channel said moist easterly winds could push the area where air masses converge farther west during the day. A humid sea breeze could also create favourable conditions for cloud formation across an area extending from the southern parts of the central region to southeast Dubai and north of Al Ain.

According to the NCM’s five-day bulletin, the possibility of rain will continue on Tuesday over some eastern and southern areas. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds could reach 40kmph and stir up dust.

On Wednesday, convective clouds and rain are forecast over parts of the eastern and internal regions. Winds could strengthen to 50kmph at times.

Rain-bearing clouds may form over eastern and western areas on Thursday, with winds again reaching 50kmph. By Friday, the chance of rainfall will extend across some eastern, southern and western areas, while wind speeds could reach 40kmph. Seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman throughout the period.

Despite the rain forecast, temperatures will remain high. Maximum temperatures could reach between 45°C and 50°C in internal areas on Monday, while coastal and island locations could record highs of 42°C to 47°C. Mountain temperatures are expected to range from 33°C to 39°C.

The NCM told Khaleej Times last week that cloud-seeding flights had been conducted whenever suitable clouds were detected during the previous rainy spell. The centre explained that intense summer heat encourages convective cloud development through surface heating, but heat alone does not produce rain. Moisture, humid air masses, atmospheric instability, upper-air troughs and favourable winds must also be present. When these elements align, thunderstorms and rainfall can develop even as temperatures approach 50°C.