UAE: Watch hail, heavy rains lash some areas; orange alert issued

Photo: Screengrab from Storm Centre/X

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 4:55 PM

Hail in summer? Why, yes! In the UAE, hail can often be seen amid scorching heat, bringing relief to residents. On Monday, hailstones and heavy rain poured down on the Dubai-Al Ain road.

Residents were seen joyfully catching the hailstones and welcoming the rain and cool temperature. Watch a video shared by Storm Centre here:

Heavy rain can also be seen in Masakin, Al Ain, along with light hail, according to the weather department.

National Centre of Meteorology has issued an orange alert for dust, wind, and thunder rains. The alert was issued for convective clouds, and strong winds that reach up to 50kmph, causing blowing dust. Due to the winds, horizontal visibility is expected to drop to less than 3000m over some internal areas. The alert has been issued from 3.23pm till 7pm on August 5.

Earlier, the met also issued yellow alerts for dust, winds, and convective clouds, active till 7pm today. A yellow alert, till 6pm today, was also issued for rough sea with wave height reaching 6 ft at times especially westward over Arabian Gulf.

Here is a screenshot of the alerts issued: