Heavy rains, wind: Abu Dhabi releases safety guidelines handbook for unstable weather

Abu Dhabi has released a safety guidelines handbook for periods of unstable weather in the country. The pamphlet informs the public on how to stay safe before, during and after unstable weather, and also lists emergency numbers to contact when in danger.

The UAE is seeing a period of rainfall of varying intensity this week, from Monday, August 3 to Friday, August 7. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that convective clouds, which bring the probability of rain, will form above the UAE throughout the week — particularly towards the East.

Here are some of the guidelines in the handbook, to be followed during periods of heavy rains, strong winds, hail and fog.

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Heavy rain

Avoid standing near trees or electricity poles

Avoid opening windows

Stay away from glass windows, and glass and metal doors. during thunderstorms

Avoid touching any downed power lines

Avoid using mobile or wired phones in open areas during thunderstorms

Avoid touching metallic and electrical devices exposed to weather conditions during thunderstorms and heavy rain

Avoid flood waters and streams

Do not allow children to go outside during heavy thunderstorms

Avoid gathering at valley mouths and streams

Avoid standing on the edges of valleys

Avoid lifting manhole covers or entering sewage chambers during or after heavy rain

Avoid driving during thunderstorms and heavy rain unless necessary

Avoid driving in valley streams when adverse conditions are announced

Adhere to variable speed limits indicated on road signs and electronic guidance boards

Pay attention to road conditions and avoid entering or stopping near flood waters

Strong winds

If you are outside your house, wait until the winds subside before returning home

If you suffer from chronic respiratory diseases, take your medication and inhaler on time, as prescribed by your physician

Wear protective masks if you need to go outside

Wear glasses to protect your eyes and avoid using contact lenses

Avoid going to the sea and engaging in marine activities

Stay away from construction sites and areas where unsecured objects may cause injury

Stay away from windows, and glass doors and metal doors during strong winds, and close them tightly

Avoid standing near trees or electricity poles

Avoid unnecessary outdoor activities

Fog

Observe the speed limit

Leave enough space from the vehicle in front of you

If you must stop, do not park on roadside, but in a safe place with your hazard lights on

Use headlights when visibility is low

Avoid distractions

Do not overtake the vehicle in front of you unless necessary in low visibility situations

Hail

Do not leave the house or expose yourself to hail

Stay away from glass windows and doors during hailstorms

Avoid driving during hailstorms

Adhere to variable speed limits indicated on road signs and electronic guidance boards

The handbook also includes precautions to take before unstable weather, and what to do after heavy rains or hail. It is available on the Abu Dhabi Media Office website.