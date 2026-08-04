Heavy rains, wind: Abu Dhabi releases safety guidelines handbook for unstable weather
The pamphlet informs the public on how to stay safe before, during and after unstable weather
- PUBLISHED: Tue 4 Aug 2026, 3:20 PM
Abu Dhabi has released a safety guidelines handbook for periods of unstable weather in the country. The pamphlet informs the public on how to stay safe before, during and after unstable weather, and also lists emergency numbers to contact when in danger.
The UAE is seeing a period of rainfall of varying intensity this week, from Monday, August 3 to Friday, August 7. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that convective clouds, which bring the probability of rain, will form above the UAE throughout the week — particularly towards the East.
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Here are some of the guidelines in the handbook, to be followed during periods of heavy rains, strong winds, hail and fog.
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Heavy rain
Avoid standing near trees or electricity poles
Avoid opening windows
Stay away from glass windows, and glass and metal doors. during thunderstorms
Avoid touching any downed power lines
Avoid using mobile or wired phones in open areas during thunderstorms
Avoid touching metallic and electrical devices exposed to weather conditions during thunderstorms and heavy rain
Avoid flood waters and streams
Do not allow children to go outside during heavy thunderstorms
Avoid gathering at valley mouths and streams
Avoid standing on the edges of valleys
Avoid lifting manhole covers or entering sewage chambers during or after heavy rain
Avoid driving during thunderstorms and heavy rain unless necessary
Avoid driving in valley streams when adverse conditions are announced
Adhere to variable speed limits indicated on road signs and electronic guidance boards
Pay attention to road conditions and avoid entering or stopping near flood waters
Strong winds
If you are outside your house, wait until the winds subside before returning home
If you suffer from chronic respiratory diseases, take your medication and inhaler on time, as prescribed by your physician
Wear protective masks if you need to go outside
Wear glasses to protect your eyes and avoid using contact lenses
Avoid going to the sea and engaging in marine activities
Stay away from construction sites and areas where unsecured objects may cause injury
Stay away from windows, and glass doors and metal doors during strong winds, and close them tightly
Avoid standing near trees or electricity poles
Avoid unnecessary outdoor activities
Fog
Observe the speed limit
Leave enough space from the vehicle in front of you
If you must stop, do not park on roadside, but in a safe place with your hazard lights on
Use headlights when visibility is low
Avoid distractions
Do not overtake the vehicle in front of you unless necessary in low visibility situations
Hail
Do not leave the house or expose yourself to hail
Stay away from glass windows and doors during hailstorms
Avoid driving during hailstorms
Adhere to variable speed limits indicated on road signs and electronic guidance boards
The handbook also includes precautions to take before unstable weather, and what to do after heavy rains or hail. It is available on the Abu Dhabi Media Office website.