Heavy rains, wind: Abu Dhabi releases safety guidelines handbook for unstable weather

The pamphlet informs the public on how to stay safe before, during and after unstable weather

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 4 Aug 2026, 3:20 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Abu Dhabi has released a safety guidelines handbook for periods of unstable weather in the country. The pamphlet informs the public on how to stay safe before, during and after unstable weather, and also lists emergency numbers to contact when in danger.

The UAE is seeing a period of rainfall of varying intensity this week, from Monday, August 3 to Friday, August 7. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that convective clouds, which bring the probability of rain, will form above the UAE throughout the week — particularly towards the East.

Recommended For You

Iran's Baghaei says no current talks with US after Trump says negotiations begin today

Iran's Baghaei says no current talks with US after Trump says negotiations begin today

UAE flights disrupted: Emirates, Etihad extend cancellations amid renewed tensions

UAE flights disrupted: Emirates, Etihad extend cancellations amid renewed tensions

Iran FM says negotiations between Tehran, Oman over Hormuz in final stages

Iran FM says negotiations between Tehran, Oman over Hormuz in final stages

Cargo vessel hit by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz, says maritime agency

Cargo vessel hit by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz, says maritime agency

UAE flights disrupted: Emirates, Etihad extend cancellations amid renewed tensions

UAE flights disrupted: Emirates, Etihad extend cancellations amid renewed tensions

 

Here are some of the guidelines in the handbook, to be followed during periods of heavy rains, strong winds, hail and fog.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Heavy rain

  • Avoid standing near trees or electricity poles

  • Avoid opening windows

  • Stay away from glass windows, and glass and metal doors. during thunderstorms

  • Avoid touching any downed power lines

  • Avoid using mobile or wired phones in open areas during thunderstorms

  • Avoid touching metallic and electrical devices exposed to weather conditions during thunderstorms and heavy rain

  • Avoid flood waters and streams

  • Do not allow children to go outside during heavy thunderstorms

  • Avoid gathering at valley mouths and streams

  • Avoid standing on the edges of valleys

  • Avoid lifting manhole covers or entering sewage chambers during or after heavy rain

  • Avoid driving during thunderstorms and heavy rain unless necessary

  • Avoid driving in valley streams when adverse conditions are announced

  • Adhere to variable speed limits indicated on road signs and electronic guidance boards

  • Pay attention to road conditions and avoid entering or stopping near flood waters

Strong winds

  • If you are outside your house, wait until the winds subside before returning home

  • If you suffer from chronic respiratory diseases, take your medication and inhaler on time, as prescribed by your physician

  • Wear protective masks if you need to go outside

  • Wear glasses to protect your eyes and avoid using contact lenses

  • Avoid going to the sea and engaging in marine activities

  • Stay away from construction sites and areas where unsecured objects may cause injury

  • Stay away from windows, and glass doors and metal doors during strong winds, and close them tightly

  • Avoid standing near trees or electricity poles

  • Avoid unnecessary outdoor activities

Fog

  • Observe the speed limit

  • Leave enough space from the vehicle in front of you

  • If you must stop, do not park on roadside, but in a safe place with your hazard lights on

  • Use headlights when visibility is low

  • Avoid distractions

  • Do not overtake the vehicle in front of you unless necessary in low visibility situations

Hail

  • Do not leave the house or expose yourself to hail

  • Stay away from glass windows and doors during hailstorms

  • Avoid driving during hailstorms

  • Adhere to variable speed limits indicated on road signs and electronic guidance boards

The handbook also includes precautions to take before unstable weather, and what to do after heavy rains or hail. It is available on the Abu Dhabi Media Office website.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran's Baghaei says no current talks with US after Trump says negotiations begin today

2

UAE flights disrupted: Emirates, Etihad extend cancellations amid renewed tensions

3

Cargo vessel hit by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz, says maritime agency

4

1 dead, 5 injured in Dubai after gas explosion at Sheikh Zayed Road showroom

5

Dubai Police save woman after emergency call cuts off mid-sentence