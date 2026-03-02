UAE weather alert: Unstable conditions, rainfall expected until March 5

The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast unstable weather across the UAE from Tuesday (March 3) night through March 5, with increasing cloud cover and chances of rainfall over scattered areas.

Clouds will form first over the islands and western areas on Tuesday night, with a chance of light rain. The low-pressure system affecting the weather will get stronger on Wednesday, pushing clouds toward Abu Dhabi and inland areas, then moving to northern and eastern parts.

Rain is expected in different parts of the country, mostly light to moderate, but some northern and eastern areas might get heavier showers. Clouds should start to clear up gradually from Thursday night.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Winds will start from the southeast, then shift to the northwest. They will be moderate to fresh at times and might cause occasional dust blowing, along with a clear drop in temperatures.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will gradually get rougher from Tuesday night to Thursday. The Oman Sea will have slight to moderate waves, sometimes becoming rough.

What is a low-pressure system?

A low-pressure system is an area where the air pressure is lower than nearby regions. This causes air to rise, helping clouds form and increasing the chance of rain. In the UAE, this system is causing clouds and rain in many areas, leading to unstable weather.