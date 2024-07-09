UAE: Temperatures hit new high this year, cross 50ºC

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 6:13 PM

Temperatures are now soaring in the UAE, with mercury touching 50.8ºC in Sweihan, today. This was recorded at 3.45pm, local time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Just yesterday, on July 8, 2024, the country saw a high of 50.7ºC – so the mercury has breached the 50ºC-mark twice consecutively.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

With the country experiencing peak summer, which begins in mid-July, according to an expert, the Ministry of Health of and Prevention earlier clarified what a heatwave is.