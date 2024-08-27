UAE: Temperature crosses 50℃ mark; is peak summer over?

KT investigation has identified nearly six nightclubs and at least two individuals involved in the scam
Temperatures continue to soar as the mercury touched 50.7°C today in Suihan (Al Ain). This was recorded at 1.30pm local time, the National Centre of Meteorology announced.
The UAE earlier recorded temperatures crossing the 50°C mark twice, both in July. While the heat continues, peak summer ended with the spotting of the Suhail star on August 24.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
However, temperatures will not drop immediately, although a gradual decrease will be seen during the night-time. The period that residents are currently in ('Sufriya' - approximately 40 days after the star's rise) indicates the first changes in weather, transitioning from intense summer to cooler temperatures.
Amid high temperatures, the UAE government's midday break from June 15 to September 15 offers some relief to residents, particularly those working outside. Working under direct sunlight and in open-air areas between 12.30pm and 3.00pm is prohibited.
Companies who do not comply with the midday break will be fined Dh5,000 for each employee, with penalties reaching up to Dh50,000 if several employees are working during the break.
UAE authorities also frequently distribute food, water and other essentials to workers to help them combat heat exhaustion during the scorching season.
ALSO READ:
KT investigation has identified nearly six nightclubs and at least two individuals involved in the scam
The 22-year-old's passion for science and a desire to serve the country led to her creating history
The UAE has submitted a request to the French government to provide the Emirati with all consular services urgently
Sheikh Dr Sultan also announced a project to build a multi-storey parking building for visitors to the Hanging Gardens in Kalba
This was the fourth such air ambulance mission carried out by UAE in recent times
The strategic roadmap drawn up by Bayanat and Yahsat is based on deploying a constellation of satellites with SAR technology in the near future
The alert, issued when extreme weather conditions are expected, is from 5:30 until 8:30
The observatory was the third in the world to publish the results of this phenomenon