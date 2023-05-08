UAE: Al Sharatan star to mark start of summer season, rise within days

Temperatures to soar over 40ºC, with humidity levels dropping to less than 30%

It's time to dust off those sun hats and get ready to embrace the summer heat, with temperatures expected to soar to over 40ºC during the day and humidity levels dropping to less than 30%.

The winter season may be coming to an end, but there is something to look forward to for stargazers in the UAE. The Emirates Astronomical Centre has announced a significant celestial event in a few days. On May 12, the star 'Al Sharatan' will rise in the eastern sky, marking the beginning of the lunar mansion cycle and the start of the summer season.

The rise of Al Sheratan is one of the most well-known calculations or indicators used by the Arabs, as it marks the start of hot weather and dry conditions that will dominate the Arabian Peninsula during the daytime. According to the President of the Emirates Astronomical Society, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the temperature will rise to over 40ºC during the day, while the humidity will drop to less than 30%.

Al Jarwan, in his statement, also reassured that the waters in the Gulf will remain calm. However, he warned that the Arabian Sea and the northern Indian Ocean will experience turbulence as the tropical cyclone season approaches the region. This season typically brings severe weather conditions, including strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding in some areas.

However, the rise of Al Sheratan does not only affect the weather. It also marks the first ripening of dates, figs, and mangoes in the Arabian Peninsula, while wild grasslands dry up and the marine population flourishes. Fishermen in the region consider this time to be one of the best for their catches, with plentiful stocks of barracuda, hamour, shark, and other fish species.

As always, there are some risks associated with this seasonal change. Strong and dry northwesterly winds called 'Al-Barah' that carries dust and sand, and the formation of 'Al-Sayora', a strong offshore current on some beaches, could pose dangers to swimmers and beachgoers.

People in the Arabian Peninsula have been keenly observing stars since ancient times because they are related to their daily life at night and during the day. One of the most notable stars in this regard is Suhail star.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the Suhail star has been known to the Arabs since ancient times and was found prominent mention in Arab poetry, stories, and Bedouin sayings.

The Suhail star also signals the beginning of the Drour calendar, which divides the year into four main sections representing seasons.

