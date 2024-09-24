UAE: Speed limit reduced due to heavy fog in some areas in Abu Dhabi

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 7:29 AM Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 7:37 AM

A red and yellow fog alert has been issued for residents across Abu Dhabi. Due to reduced visibility during the fog, motorists are urged to exercise caution. The speed reduction system has been activated on several internal and external roads in the Capital, and drivers are urged to follow speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Today's weather will be generally fair, with partly cloudy conditions expected at times. According to the National Meteorological Centre (NCM), humidity levels will increase during the night and into Wednesday morning, creating the possibility of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening. The Arabian Gulf will experience slight to moderate sea conditions, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.