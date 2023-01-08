UAE: Six places to visit on a rainy day

As another day of rains is predicted on Sunday, here are the best indoor places to spend time

Abu Dhabi's Louvre Museum.

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 6:00 AM

Temperatures plummeted and several places around the UAE faced water logging as the country encountered unstable weather on Saturday. Major outdoor locations including Global Village in Dubai and parks in Sharjah shut down after the downpour. Residents were asked by authorities to stay away from low lying areas, valleys and any place that could face torrential flow of rain.

Another day of rains is predicted on Sunday. If you are looking to enjoy an indoor activity during the rainy weekend, then here is a list of six places to check out.

Abu Dhabi

Louvre Museum: The art museum located on Saadiyat Island is the largest in the Arabian peninsula and is run on an agreement between the UAE and France. With exhibitions highlighting the stories of cultural connections, a children’s museum spread over three floors and a film show including a home production, there’s something for everyone at the Louvre. Priced at Dh63 for adults and free for children under 18, the museum is a perfect place to spend a long rainy day for the entire family.

Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi.

Warner Bros.: You can never go wrong with the world's largest indoor theme park! Enjoy over 60 rides, experiences, and live characters from favourite cartoons and movies at Warner Bros., Abu Dhabi. Whether you choose to ride the Tom and Jerry: Swiss Cheese Spin or the Flintstones Bedrock River Adventure, there is a lot of fun in store for kids and adults alike at the theme park. A one-day ticket will cost Dh325 for adults and Dh250 for children when booking online.

Dubai

Dubai Mall.

Dubai Mall: Spend a day in one of the world’s largest shopping malls. Visitors can choose to shop for some of the best brands, eat a variety of cuisines, enjoy a movie, go ice skating, watch the Dubai fountains or even take a trip up the tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa. Best of all is the fact that it is completely free to enter.

Fontana Circus: Enjoy the Middle East’s first travelling water circus at Dubai Festival City. The experience which features dancers, aerialists and international circus acts is perfect for the entire family. The choreography of the show will be seamlessly woven with the mall’s dancing fountain, adding another dimension to the show. Priced between Dh90 and Dh300, Fontana Circus is held twice a day, five days a week, from Wednesday to Sunday. After enjoying the show, visitors can spend the rest of the day at the mall.

Sharjah

House of Wisdom.

House of Wisdom: What better way to spend a rainy day than to curl up with a good book? With thousands of books to choose from, a cafe serving a selection of snacks and beverages and special corners for children to relax and read in, House of Wisdom is the perfect choice for bibliophiles. The library is free of cost to access but those who want to check out books can opt to take a membership starting from Dh400.

Sharjah Aquarium: Explore the hidden world of the deep sea with its amazing creatures at the Sharjah Aquarium. Spread over 6500 m² it consists of two floors that has 21 aquariums and is filled with 1.8 million litres of water. Adjacent to it is the maritime museum, which is the perfect place to start learning about the emirate’s historic coasts and ports. The tickets are priced at Dh25 per person for adults and Dh15 for children.