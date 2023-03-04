UAE: Red, yellow alerts issued due to heavy fog in Dubai, Abu Dhabi; rains to continue

By Web Desk Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 6:30 AM Last updated: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 6:42 AM

The UAE weather department has issued red and yellow alerts, warning residents of massive fog formation on Saturday morning. According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), visibility to drop less than 1,000m, which will drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 01:00 until 09:00 Saturday.

Weather to remain fair to partly cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds forming Eastward, associated with rainfall by afternoon.

Several areas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will see massive fog formation. The MET department also predicted fog over Sharjah and Ajman and the Emirates Road towards Umm Al Quwain. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously and follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards in certain areas.

Several parts of the country have experienced heavy rainfall for the past two days. On Friday, Sharjah was hit by rain and hail.

According to National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), Maleiha and Hamdah areas witnessed rains and hail on Monday evening. The other areas that experienced rain and hail on Friday include Khor Fakkan towards Al Dhaid Road, Wishah and some other eastern areas.

On Thursday, heavy rains caused flooding in some parts of the country. Hailstones struck vehicles as they got stuck on flooded roads.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi and Dubai temperatures would hover around 31º C. It would be humid by night and Sunday morning. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times with clouds. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

