UAE: Red, yellow alert issued for fog; speed limit reduced in some areas

A red alert has been issued for fog in some areas, active from 6.15am to 9am. The alert warns of a drop in horizontal visibility, which may reduce even further at times. Earlier, a yellow alert was also issued, from 4.30am to 9am.
With fog being seen in parts of Abu Dhabi, speed limits were earlier reduced on some roads including some areas of Al Taf road (Sweihan Roundabout – ِAl Ajban), and Sweihan road (Sweihan Roundabout – Al Kubri Bridge). The limits have since then returned to normal. Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to exercise caution.
After the autumn equinox on September 22, temperatures are now gradually dropping, and will begin to fall below 25°C at night and below 40°C during the day. Today, temperatures are expected to range between 30°C and 39°C in Abu Dhabi, and between 31°C and 38°C in Dubai.
According to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
