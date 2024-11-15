UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; light rains to hit some areas

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Friday morning.

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal areas until 9.30 in the morning.

To know the most affected areas, check out this map shown by the weather department:

Photo: X/NCM

The met also noted that while most residents in the country can expect a partly cloudy and cloudy day at times, there is a probability of rainfall in the eastern and northern areas today.

While the weather department had forecast some rains in some parts of the country today, it will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

Mercury can go as low as 16ºC in the mountains and can go as high as 33ºC in the internal and areas.