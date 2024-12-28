UAE records lowest temperature for today in Al Ain

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

With the time for warm clothes officially on us, cool winds are blowing, and the mercury is dropping to low levels. UAE recorded a temperature of 7.1°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 06.45am, its lowest temperature for today.

Why Raknah? This area in Al Ain often records low temperatures. Along with the special topography including wadis, trees, and dunes, even the sand in Raknah is different, Dr Ahmed Habib from NCM said in an earlier interview with Khaleej Times.

"As the air mass moves from higher to lower elevations, it cools down, causing a temperature drop," he explained.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Do you need to keep an umbrella handy? Earlier, NCM predicted rainfall from December 23 until December 28 noon, resulting from the "extended low-pressure system moving in from the southeast, originating in the Arabian Sea.”