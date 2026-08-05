UAE records highest temperature of 51.2°C amid peak summer heat

UAE temperatures reached a high of 51.2°C on Wednesday, August, 5, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced, as the country witnesses a phase of unstable weather conditions amid peak summer heat.

The sweltering highest temperature nationwide and the highest this year so far was recorded in Al Dhafra's Budu Dafs at 12:45pm UAE time, the national weather authority added. On August 1, the mercury rose to 50°C at Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh. The following map shared by NCM, shows the highest temperatures nationwide on August 5. Take a look:

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UAE's peak summer is currently drawing to an end, with the 'Jamrat Al Qayth' (the embers of summer) season set to last until August 10.

Earlier this month, astronomy experts said that the rise of the Al Mirzam star, traditionally marking the peak of summer heat, in UAE skies signals the beginning of a transitional weather period. Also known as Sirius, the brightest star in the sky recently emerged over the eastern horizon, indicating the last phase of the intense summer heat, traditionally referred to as 'Jumr Al Qaith'.

Unstable weather in UAE

The announcement made today by the NCM comes as atmospheric conditions will continue to support the formation of convective clouds over the country until Friday, August 7, with weather authorities expecting more rainfall as a result.

The NCM told Khaleej Times that cloud-seeding flights had been conducted whenever suitable clouds were detected during the previous rainy spell. The centre explained that intense summer heat encourages convective cloud development through surface heating, but heat alone does not produce rain. Moisture, humid air masses, atmospheric instability, upper-air troughs and favourable winds must also be present. When these elements align, thunderstorms and rainfall can develop even as temperatures approach 50°C.

On August 5, videos shared by Storm Centre, a weather-tracking channel on X and Instagram, showed heavy rains and wadis of stormwaters in Fujairah. Watch here: