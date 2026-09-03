UAE to see rains, strong winds in some areas until September 7

As we head towards the weekend, residents across the UAE can expect relief from the ongoing transitional weather that has brought along with it soaring temperatures. The Met has revealed in its forecast expected rainfall in the coming few days across parts of the nation.

From Thursday, September 3 to Monday, September 7, residents can expect varying degrees of showers along with windy weather.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the UAE is entering a period of changing weather conditions, with southerly winds, dust and reduced visibility expected before north-westerly winds bring a noticeable dip in temperatures.

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Looking further ahead, the NCM has also flagged the possibility of an El Niño influence during the coming winter. Its seasonal outlook has indicated that El Niño conditions could persist through at least the end of 2026.

Take a look at the upcoming forecast:

Thursday, September 3

The weather on Thursday, September 3, is expected to be humid by morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Conditions are likely to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward and southward by afternoon associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northwesterly winds are expected to blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand with clouds, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 55 km/hr.

Meanwhile, the sea will be rough westward, becoming moderate to slight by morning in the Arabian Gulf and rough, becoming moderate to slight by noon in the Oman Sea.

Coastal temperates: Highs between 38ºC and 42ºC; lows between 27ºC and 34ºC

Interior temperates: Highs between 42ºC and 46ºC; lows between 25ºC and 32ºC

Mountain temperatures: Highs between 29ºC and 37ºC; lows between 25ºC and 31ºC

Friday, September 4

The weather on Friday, September 4, is expected to be humid by morning over some coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward and southward by afternoon associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, and freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Coastal temperatures: Highs between 38ºC and 42ºC; lows between 27ºC and 34ºC

Interior temperates: Highs between 42ºC and 46ºC; lows between 25ºC and 32ºC

Mountain temperatures: Highs between 29ºC and 37ºC; lows between 25ºC and 31ºC

Saturday, September 5

The weather on Saturday, September 5 will be humid by morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation. Fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected to prevail, with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon, associated with rainfall. There will be an increase in temperatures.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

Coastal temperatures: Highs between 40ºC and 43ºC; lows between 29ºC and 35ºC

Interior temperates: Highs between 43ºC and 48ºC; lows between 26ºC and 34ºC

Mountain temperatures: Highs between 31ºC and 38ºC; lows between 27ºC and 32ºC

Sunday, September 6

The weather on Sunday, September 6, will be humid by morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation. Fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected, with clouds appearing eastward, becoming convective by afternoon.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

Sea conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Coastal temperatures: Highs between 40ºC and 44ºC; lows between 29ºC and 35ºC

Interior temperates: Highs between 43ºC and 48ºC; lows between 26ºC and 34ºC

Mountain temperatures: Highs between 32ºC and 39ºC; lows between 27ºC and 31ºC

Monday, September 7

The weather on Monday, September 7 is expected to be humid by morning over some coastal and internal areas. Weather conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing eastward, becoming convective by afternoon.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Coastal temperatures: Highs between 40ºC and 44ºC; lows between 29ºC and 35ºC

Interior temperates: Highs between 44ºC and 48ºC; lows between 26ºC and 34ºC

Mountain temperatures: Highs between 32ºC and 39ºC; lows between 27ºC and 33ºC