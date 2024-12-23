UAE rains: Unstable weather conditions expected across country until Thursday

Unstable weather conditions are expected across the UAE until Thursday, as per the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). The forecast comes after expected extension of a surface low-pressure system from the Southeast.

There will be a chance of rainfall at intervals over some coastal areas, islands, and the northern and eastern regions. Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy in general.

Several areas in the country were hit by rain on Sunday night.

"A surface low-pressure system extending from the Southeast will interact with an upper air low-pressure system, accompanied by a cold air mass and strong upper-air winds from the West. This combination is likely to lead to the development of clouds in various parts of the country, with the potential for convective activity at times," the NCM said.

Take a look at the map shared by NCM:

Light to moderate southeasterly winds are expected to blow, gradually shifting to northeasterly to northwesterly winds. Wind speeds may increase at times, potentially causing blowing dust and sand over land areas.