UAE: Rains to hit some areas before weekend; temperatures to drop

UAE residents can expect rainfall in some parts of the country before the weekend arrives, the National Centre of Meteorology announced on Tuesday.

There is a chance of light rains on Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy to cloudy weather towards eastward and northward regions.

Prior to the start of rains, there will be a drop in temperatures on Wednesday. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times over the course of the two days.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Towards the end of October, a climate expert from the NCM had said there would be an expected drop of 3 to 5°C nationwide, while speaking to Khaleej Times.

Accompanying the rain, there is a probability of fog formation on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas. The weather today was foggy as well as the country transitions into the cooler season.

The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough on Wednesday night and slight in the Oman sea.

As the winter months approach the country, temperatures have already dropped below 15°C in the UAE's coldest spot this month.

The UAE is expected to see an increase in the intensity of rainfall by 10 to 20 per cent while average temperatures could rise by 1.7°C in the coming years, officials said recently. Authorities have already started bracing for extreme weather events similar to last April's unprecedented rains.