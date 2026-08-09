Watch: Thunderstorm, hail hit UAE; orange, yellow alerts issued

UAE experienced another day of rain on Sunday, August 9, with videos posted online showing thunderstorms and hail hitting Al Ain.

The last two weeks have been marked by wet weather in the eastern and souther regions of the country — even as the peak summer temperature rises to 50°C. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued orange and yellow alerts for convective clouds, which can lead to rainfall, until 10 pm on Sunday night.

The areas covered by the alert include southern parts of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Fujairah.

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The video below shows heavy rains and hail falling on the Dubai-Al Ain road on Sunday, August 9. Visibility appears to be reduced on the road.

Another video shows camels sheltering under trees as heavy showers hit the desert. Residents have been advised to exercise caution when heading out of doors today, as hazardous weather events are expected.

Rainfall in other countries

Oman has warned its residents of potential flash flooding as heavy rains fall over the Hajar mountains, located on the border with UAE. The Oman met department has also predicted hail in the region, and issued alerts throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's meteorology centre has warned residents of thunderstorms and hail over certain regions of the country, with heavy rains and strong winds expected to kick up dust as well.

UAE weather for the next few weeks

According to the NCM, UAE may experience a few more days of rain over the next week — a welcome relief for residents battling with high temperatures that reach 50°C.

On Saturday, thousands of residents headed towards Mleiha chasing rainfall, and encountered an afternoon of heavy rain, thunder and hail.

On August 24, the Suhail star is expected to rise, according to astronomy experts. This timing usually marks the end of the peak summer, and begins a 40-day transition period from extreme heat to cooler tempertatures.