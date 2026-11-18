Wadis in Fujairah flowed on Wednesday, November 18, as heavy showers lashed the emirate, sending rainwater rushing through the valleys. The UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted rainy weather in some northern, eastern and coastal areas.

Weather across the UAE is gradually turning cooler as the country transitions into winter, much to the delight of residents who look forward to this time of year after the long, hot summer months.

Visuals shared by the Storm Centre, an X handle which monitors weather conditions in the UAE, showed parts of Fujairah where showers of rain swept across streets as residents umbrellas as a shield from the rainfall.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The scene of flowing wadis was captured in Al Tuwain, north of Fujairah. Watch this video:

Residents took the chance to film the rain and enjoy the wintery atmosphere. Take a look:

A number of videos online showed residents driving their vehicles through Fujairah's flooded roads.

A rain-soaked UAE flag fluttered amid heavy rain in Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Mubrah, in a scene captured on camera. Watch this video:

Will it rain on Thursday?

As per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), more rainfall is expected in some northern, eastern and coastal regions on Thursday, November 19. Skies nationwide will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a possibility of some convective cloud formation.

Temperatures will range between 19°C and 32°C, with a low of 19°C and 25°C in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, respectively.

The weather authority has expected rainy conditions in the UAE from Wednesday, November 18 to Friday, November 20. Moderate to heavy rains are expected on eastern and northern areas and some coastal regions. During this period, winds could be strong, causing blowing dust and resulting in reducing the horizontal visibility sometimes. Residents, therefore, are urged to excercise caution and stay away from areas where wadis flow.