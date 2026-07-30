UAE to witness rains until August 3 despite high summer temperatures

A pleasant surprise awaits UAE residents over the coming few days amid sweltering temperatures across the country. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has revealed that the nation will experience rains and cloudy weather until Monday, August 3.

What may come as a surprise for most in the midst of peak summer has already been predicted by weather experts. While speaking to Khaleej Times in a recent interview, Ahmed Habib, a meteorologist at the NCM, explained that the ongoing El Niño wave might be the cause behind rainfall in the country.

A natural climate pattern that passes through the globe every two to seven years, lasting for nearly a year, El Niño causes the surface of the Pacific Ocean near the equator to become much warmer than usual, shifting warm water changes and global wind and rain paths.

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In the UAE, the phenomenon is said to increase moisture levels in the atmosphere, which many may have noticed with the increased humidity over the past few days, especially during night time.

Although the humidity means convective cloud formation and higher chances of rain, it does not affect overall temperatures, which are likely to remain high due to the extreme heat that El Niño brings along with it across this region.

With the summer weather soon transitioning into autumn in the Emirates, Habib said the phenomenon may become even more influential during the later season.

“From autumn, particularly in October and November, El Niño’s effect will be felt over our region. At present, during the summer season, its influence is stronger in East Asia than in West Asia.”

In the UAE, this will increase the chances of rainfall. Ahmed Habib

As the mountain and coastal areas of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain witnessed showers and even hail over the past few days, the Met has issued an alert for more showers across the country from Thursday, July 30, to Monday, August 3. Take a look at what the coming week holds:

Thursday, July 30

The weather on Thursday, July 30, is set to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds formation by afternoon over some eastern and western areas associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to blow, fresh to strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Coastal temperatures are set to rise between 38ºC to 44ºC, while dipping between lows of 29ºC and 35ºC.

Interior temperatures will range between highs of 43ºC and 48ºC, while dipping between lows of 25ºC and 33ºC.

Mountain temperatures will hover between highs of 30ºC and 38ºC, while falling between 26ºC and 32ºC.

Friday, July 31

The weather on Friday, July 31, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward and southward by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Coastal temperatures are set to rise between 38ºC to 44ºC, while dipping between lows of 28ºC and 35ºC.

Interior temperatures will range between highs of 43ºC and 48ºC, while dipping between lows of 25ºC and 33ºC.

Mountain temperatures will hover between highs of 31ºC and 38ºC, while falling between 27ºC and 32ºC.

Saturday, August 1

The weather on Saturday, August 1, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds set to appear eastward and southward by afternoon.

Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are expected to blow, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Coastal temperatures are set to rise between 38ºC to 44ºC, while dipping between lows of 29ºC and 35ºC.

Interior temperatures will range between highs of 44ºC and 49ºC, while dipping between lows of 25ºC and 34ºC.

Mountain temperatures will hover between highs of 33ºC and 39ºC, while falling between 27ºC and 33ºC.

Sunday, August 2

The weather on Sunday, August 2, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing eastward, which may be convective by afternoon.

Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are set to blow, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

Conditions are likely to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Coastal temperatures are set to rise between 40ºC to 46ºC, while dipping between lows of 29ºC and 36ºC.

Interior temperatures will range between highs of 45ºC and 49ºC, while dipping between lows of 26ºC and 34ºC.

Mountain temperatures will hover between highs of 33ºC and 40ºC, while falling between 28ºC and 33ºC.

Monday, August 3

The weather on Monday, August 3, is set to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward and southward, which may be associated with rainfall by afternoon.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeast winds are expected to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Coastal temperatures are set to rise between 39ºC to 46ºC, while dipping between lows of 27ºC and 32ºC.

Interior temperatures will range between highs of 45ºC and 49ºC, while dipping between lows of 26ºC and 34ºC.

Mountain temperatures will hover between highs of 32ºC and 40ºC, while falling between 29ºC and 33ºC.

Authorities issue warnings

During such weather conditions, authorities across the UAE issue yellow, orange and red alerts depending on the severity of rainfall in respective areas.

Motorists on the road are also warned to drive carefully and follow reduced speed limits, while adhering to traffic guidelines to ensure their safety as well as that of others on the road.

Adventurists are often advised to stay away from wadis and valleys which might overflow during such periods, causing flooding and cars to flow away.

Meanwhile for hail, the NCM always urges residents to follow weather forecasts via official channels, comply with instructions issued by relevant authorities and to follow up on official reports and avoid spreading rumours.