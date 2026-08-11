Watch: Moderate rains hit areas between Dubai, Sharjah on Emirates Road

As some UAE motorists began their morning journey to work on Tuesday, August 11, they were greeted by a pleasant surprise as moderate rain fell along parts of the vital Emirates Road (E611) between Sharjah and Dubai.

Visuals posted online by Storm Centre, a weather-tracking channel on social media, showed drivers wading through the rain-soaked road, using their windshield wipers to maintain clear visibility amid the showers.

In similar rainy conditions, UAE aurhorities call on residents to exercise extreme caution while driving and adhere to instructions from the concerned authorities. They are also advised to check their vehicles before setting off, particularly tyres, brakes, windscreen wipers and lights. Hazard lights should be used only in emergencies, and broken-down vehicles should be moved off the road where possible to avoid obstructing traffic or causing further incidents.

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Watch this video of residents driving slowly amid the rain along E611:

Another video shared by Storm Centre showed moderate to heavy rains at times on Emirates Road, the 160-kilometer alternative path to Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Watch here:

Despite the high temperatures in the UAE amid the summer, several areas in the country witnessed heavy rains, sometimes hail this month. On August 9, thunderstorms and hail hit Al Ain in Abu Dhabi. The last two weeks in particular have been marked by wet weather in the eastern and souther regions of the country — even as the peak summer temperature crossed 51°C.

As videos on rains hitting Emirates Road surfaces online this morning, the weather authority said the lowest temperature recorded nationwide on Tuesday, August 11 is 26.2°C. The mercurcy dipped to this level in Ras Al Khaimah's Jebel Jais at 2.45am.

Watch this clip where one resident expresses his delight for the rains. "Good morning, a morning of happiness and rain. Alhamdulilah for the thunder and rain in this early morning on Dubai-Sharjah borders," he said in a happy voice. Listen here:

According to NCM, UAE skies over the next 48 hours will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Clouds may become convective by the afternoon on Wednesday, August 12 and Thursdaym August 13. Some clouds will appear in some eastern regions.