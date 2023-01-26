UAE rains: Abu Dhabi authority shares safety guidelines for residents to follow during adverse weather conditions

The Deputy Ruler also shares his birthday with his first daughter Hind
The Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team has issued a set of precautions for residents to follow to ensure their safety during adverse weather conditions.
People have been advised to follow forecasts issued by the National Center of Meteorology (NCMS) media and other official sources. They have also been told to avoid valleys, beaches and rainwater pools.
Authorities also emphasised the importance of adhering to speed limits, keeping a stocked first aid kit, and having access to backup lighting, while also ensuring periodic maintenance of equipment and electrical installations.
The safety precautions were issued during a meeting which was chaired by Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, in the presence of team members.
The developments of adverse weather conditions were presented according to the national directions by Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Center and its impact on the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
NCMS representatives explained the developments of the situation in the country and the emirate, and the local response plan for approved weather conditions was reviewed.
The meeting concluded with a set of strategic decisions, and the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team directed the state of readiness in the emirate to continue.
The meeting also emphasised the importance of concerned authorities’ readiness, according to the local response plan for weather conditions, as well as taking the necessary preventive measures while preparing to raise the level of local emergency according to future developments of the situation, provided that the team holds its second meeting as needed.
Al Mazrouei praised the leadership’s continuous guidance and directives and support in order to enhance the efforts of teams to protect lives and property, and to achieve targeted objectives in coordination with entities on local and federal levels.
He also emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts of emergency teams, following unified procedures to deal with emergencies, and enhancing capacities to deal with and respond to emergencies, and prepare for recovery based on national emergency ecosystems.
Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre will ensure the coordination of efforts of all relevant entities, and assure their preparedness to deal with adverse weather conditions.
