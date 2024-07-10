UAE rain shows, ice cream: 5 free things for residents to beat the heat this summer

Motorists have been urged to take alternate routes while driving to their destinations
As temperatures continue to soar across the country, the mercury touched a new high of 50.8℃ yesterday. During the scorching season, residents have been warned of heat exhaustion, and doctors have shared tips and precautionary measures to be taken.
The country has in place several initiatives to relieve workers and delivery riders during the hot season. Now, residents seeking some much needed relief can beat the heat with these 5 free things.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Missing the feeling of cool raindrops hitting your face? Summer is no deterrent for UAE, where rain can be seen in the midst of scorching heat. At Sharjah's Zawaya Walk, you can now go for a stroll in the rain even as temperatures peak in the country.
Bring along an umbrella or go along empty handed. The rain shows are free for all during this summer! The shows take place for 5 minutes each at 1 hour intervals starting 9am between 12pm, and then from 5pm to 11pm.
Nothing says summer like a craving for ice cream. As you commute and go about your work, you can grab a free cone from Metro stations on June 10 and 11.
Here's where you can get the ice cream, according to Roads and Transport Authority (RTA):
The cones come in five flavours: Chocolate, cookies and cream, butterscotch, cotton candy, and vanilla, based on an 'X' post by RTA.
Exclusively, workers and delivery riders can also benefit from the Al Freej fridge where volunteers distribute free icecream, juices and cold water, continuing until August 23.
Quench your thirst with this drink that not just keeps you cool, but also provides much-needed hydration during the hot season. Madurai Restaurant in Abu Shagara will provide free buttermilk to anyone who walks in during the peak summer hours, 11am to 3pm.
Babu Murugan, the restaurant's owner, announced that this initiative would continue all throughout the season. Lower in fat than regular milk, the drink is rich in electrolytes, he said.
During the summer, drinking lots of water is one of doctors' essential tips to ensure safety and prevent exhaustion. Carry reusable water bottles, drink up for free and prevent dehydration.
In Sharjah, the kindness of a 68-year-old Pakistani biker has helped keep his community hydrated. From his car, Mohammad Dawood distributes free bottled water on weekends, a tradition since four years. Under an initiative by Dubai Can, residents in the city can get free water in over 50 refill stations across the city. The stations run all-year round, and started in 2022.
Want to workout for free this summer? You no longer have to go to a park to do so. Beat the outdoor heat with free access to an indoor gym in Dubai Sports World (DSW), the region's largest indoor sports destination.
All visitors can use the gym for free from 8am to 12pm during the summer. In addition, several free activities such as yoga lessons and running clubs will also be held for residents over the season.
(With inputs from Mazhar Farooqui and Nasreen Abdulla)
ALSO READ:
Motorists have been urged to take alternate routes while driving to their destinations
It also works by providing the best response time to emergency calls, which is four minutes only
The number of documents needed to recognise foreign certificates has also decreased by 85 per cent
Two of the three Indian expats were found dead in their room, while the third was declared deceased at a hospital
Apart from sunlight exposure, there are a few natural dietary sources of vitamin D
The 8,600sqm centre is the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation, and return facility in the region
The project aims to meet growing air traffic demands, enhance capacity
The penalties change according to the number of times the offence has been committed