Watch: Streams form near roads as rain, hail hit parts of UAE

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, rainfall was expected on Saturday, with temperatures decreasing

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 24 Oct 2026, 7:36 PM
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As the UAE starts seeing chillier days and windier evenings, parts of the country have been experiencing showers.

Some parts of the Eastern Region in the UAE saw heavy showers with cars speeding on wet roads. It also hailed in some areas.

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According to the National Centre of Meteorology, rainfall was expected on Saturday, with temperatures decreasing. Light to moderate winds were to blow, with clouds causing blowing dust.

On Saturday, rains fell in Ras Al Khaimah, Kalba, Masafi and other areas in the eastern region. Here's a look at wet roads, and how motorists made their way through hail.

Storm Centre has shared videos of rain in Masafi, Marbadh, and Shawka in the Eastern Region. Water has collected, forming small streams by the side of the road as showers continued:

Has it been a while since you heard hailstones pattering down? Take a look at the video below, where Storm Centre managed to capture hail from inside a car as it fell in Ras Al Khaimah.

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