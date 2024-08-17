UAE: Drop in visibility over Al Maktoum International; orange alert issued for dust, wind

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 7:54 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 8:02 PM

The horizontal visibility is reduced to less than 3000 metres over Al Maktoum International Airport, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Earlier, the department also issued a yellow alert for winds reaching up to 40kmph, and rough sea with wave height in Oman sea reaching 6 feet offshore, from 1pm on Saturday to 1pm on Sunday, August 18.

An orange alert has also been issued for fresh wind causing blowing dust and reducing horizontal visibility, by the National Centre of Meteorology. The alert was issued from 11.39am today, August 17 and is active till 8pm on the same day.

