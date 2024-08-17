UAE: Drop in visibility over Al Maktoum International; orange alert issued for dust, wind

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has provided over 13,000 tents and the number of food parcels distributed has exceeded 300,000, since the evacuation began
The horizontal visibility is reduced to less than 3000 metres over Al Maktoum International Airport, the National Centre of Meteorology said.
Earlier, the department also issued a yellow alert for winds reaching up to 40kmph, and rough sea with wave height in Oman sea reaching 6 feet offshore, from 1pm on Saturday to 1pm on Sunday, August 18.
An orange alert has also been issued for fresh wind causing blowing dust and reducing horizontal visibility, by the National Centre of Meteorology. The alert was issued from 11.39am today, August 17 and is active till 8pm on the same day.
Earlier, the met also sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, active until 8.30 in the morning today.
In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Meanwhile, light rains and heavy drizzles also hit some parts of the UAE earlier today.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust
