UAE: NCM declares end of unstable weather conditions

Sunday morning weather will be humid in some internal areas, with skies to be partly cloudy in general

Photo: M Sajjad

By Agencies Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 5:54 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 6:35 PM

After a rainy start of the week, UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has declared the end of unstable weather conditions in the country. Several parts of the UAE were hit by moderate to heavy rainfalls from Monday (December 26), prompting authorities in different Emirates to swing into action and mobilise emergency operations.

Key roads and top attractions were closed due to heavy rain and in consideration of the safety of the visitors. Incessant rain on Monday and Tuesday saw waterlogging and wadis swelling up in many places. Wednesday morning shower also witnessed water gushing down the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah, forming waterfalls.

The police forces in the country alerted residents to be cautious and stay away from flooded regions. Motorists were urged to slow down, maintain sufficient distance between vehicles and follow traffic rules to avoid untoward incidents.

Unstable weather

On Monday, the NCM issued a yellow alert for rain in several parts of the country. Over the last three days, windy conditions, overcast skies and continuous downpour hit several parts of the UAE. Waterlogging was reported and many offices switched to work from home as employees struggled to commute.

In its periodic weather report, NCM had warned residents that the country was being affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the southwest, accompanied by an extension of westerly upper air low pressure and a jet stream.

According to the report, the gradual strengthening of upper air low pressure trough had brought unstable weather conditions to the country with continuous clouds flowing from the west and southwest at intervals.

Weekly weather forecast

The MET department has published a weather forecast, starting Wednesday, with skies being partly cloudy to cloudy accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall over scattered areas of the country, especially coastal, northern, and eastern areas.

The weather will see a shift from light to moderate winds, freshening gradually by morning, and strong at times especially over the sea, with a speed of 15 – 30 reaching 50 km/hr. As for seas, the weather is expected to be moderate, becoming gradually rough by morning to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate to rough in the Oman sea.

According to tomorrow's forecast, internal areas will experience humidity in the morning, with skies to be partly cloudy in general, and low clouds expected to appear over some western coastal and eastern areas. Thursday will also be dominated by light to moderate winds northward and eastward, freshening at times westward with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr, while sea weather will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman sea.

On Friday, there will be prevailing humidity in the morning over some internal areas with partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times, and a gradual increase in temperatures. Friday's winds will mostly be light to moderate, freshening at times westward with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 40 km/hr, with seas expected to see light to moderate and rough weather at times westward by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.

Meanwhile, Saturday will be partly cloudy in general and low clouds appear over some coastal western areas and islands with a probability of light rainfall, and humidity to be expected in the morning over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will prevail, freshening at times westward with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 40 km/hr, while sea weather will be light to moderate and rough at times westward by daytime in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.

As for Sunday, morning weather will be humid in some internal areas, with skies to be partly cloudy in general, and low clouds to appear over some coastal western areas. Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 35 km/hr, and seas will experience light to moderate weather in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.

ALSO READ: