UAE: Low-pressure system over Arabian Sea may turn into tropical depression

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has assured the public that it continues to monitor the situation closely

Published: Fri 17 Oct 2025, 3:56 PM

UAE announces Golden Visa for Waqf donors under new agreement

Air India Express to reinstate UAE flights from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

UAE announces Union March for Eid Al Etihad; registration to open soon

UAE satellite imagery shows that a low-pressure system has formed over the Arabian Sea near the coast of Southern India, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Friday.

According to the NCM, numerical models indicate that the system may develop into a tropical depression in the southern parts of the Arabian Sea on Monday, October 20, adding that it is currently moving towards the west.

The weather authority has assured the public that it continues to monitor the situation closely and will share the updates accordingly.

It added that the country will not be affected by the low-pressure system. However, it noted that the accuracy of forecasts regarding the intensity and track of the tropical system will increase once it forms.

Earlier this month, a tropical storm named "Shakhti" whirled through the western Arabian Sea, but it had no impact on the nation. In neighbouring Oman, the impact was indirect, including a cloud cover over the coastal areas of South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta governorates.