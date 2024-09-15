UAE: Light rains hit some parts of country; humid conditions expected

Screengrab: Storm Centre video

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 4:02 PM Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 4:06 PM

Light rains and heavy drizzles hit some parts of the UAE on Sunday, September 15. Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in the country's eastern coast.

Earlier in the day, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had forecast that today will be partly cloudy, with a chance of rainfall over some eastern areas due to the formation of some convective clouds.

The weather department also noted that the temperatures today are expected to drop. In the mountains, temperatures can go as low as 23°C; the mercury can go as high as 45°C in the internal areas. In Dubai, temperatures are expected to range between 30°C and 40°C. In Abu Dhabi, temperature may range between 29°C and 41°C.

While some parts of the country experienced some light rains today, residents can expect humid conditions by night which will continue until Monday morning over some coastal areas.

Watch the videos below, as shared by Storm Centre: