UAE's hottest summer period to begin July 3; peak heat to last 40 days

The UAE's hottest and driest period of the year, known as 'Jamrat Al Qayth' (the peak of the summer heat), is set to begin on July 3 and continue until August 10, marking the most intense phase of summer across the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula, according to the Emirates Astronomical Society.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, told Khaleej Times that 'Jamrat Al Qayth' begins with the rising of the first stars of the Gemini constellation on the eastern horizon before dawn.

During this period, daytime temperatures in coastal areas typically range between 41°C and 43°C, while temperatures in inland and desert regions often exceed 45°C and 46°C. During heatwaves, temperatures in some interior areas can surpass 50°C.

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He explained that the 40-day period represents the peak of the traditional summer season and is historically associated with the region's most severe heat conditions and driest weather.

Al Jarwan said that the traditional summer season in the Arabian Peninsula is divided into three phases: the first begins with the appearance of the Pleiades star cluster, the second and most intense phase is 'Jamrat Al Qayth', marked by the rising of the Gemini stars, and the final phase begins with the appearance of the Suhail star, ushering in a period of high humidity known locally as 'Kattat Al Suhail'.

He noted that 'Jamrat Al Qayth' is characterised by extreme heat, dry conditions and the prevalence of hot, dry desert winds known as 'samoom'.

According to Al Jarwan, the occurrence of heatwaves during this period varies from year to year, with some summers experiencing more intense heat events than others. He explained that temperatures exceeding seasonal averages by around four degrees are generally classified as heatwaves.

He also highlighted the impact of direct sunlight on exposed surfaces, noting that metal objects and vehicles left under the sun for extended periods can reach temperatures of up to 70°C.

Al Jarwan added that toward the end of the 'Jamrat Al Qayth' season, increased humidity arriving from the Arabian Sea due to trade winds can enhance atmospheric uplift over the Hajar Mountains, leading to the formation of convective clouds. The period is also associated with the development of mirages, dust waves and localised weather activity, particularly in mountainous regions.