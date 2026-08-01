UAE temperature hits 50ºC for first time this year as peak summer nears end

The UAE recorded a high of 50°C on Friday, with the highest temperature logged in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, at 2.30pm, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

This is the first time the mercury has hit the 50°C mark this summer in UAE, with temperatures on the rise for a few days. On Friday, July 31, the met department recorded the highest temperature over the country as 49.6°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 1.45pm.

The high point comes as peak summer in the UAE draws to an end, with the 'Jamrat Al Qayth' (the peak of the summer heat), set to last until August 10.

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During this period, daytime temperatures in coastal areas typically range between 41°C and 43°C, while temperatures in inland and desert regions often exceed 45°C and 46°C. During heatwaves, temperatures in some interior areas can surpass 50°C.

The NCM had earlier predicted that interior temperatures on August 1 will range between highs of 44ºC and 49ºC, while dipping between lows of 25ºC and 34ºC.