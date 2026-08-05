Watch: Heavy rains hit parts of UAE despite temperatures hitting 51.2°C high

Heavy rains lashed parts of the UAE on Wednesday, August 5, amid an ongoing forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) of expected showers until August 7.

Despite the mercury hitting a record high of 51.2°C in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region, other areas of the country seemed to be preparing for rainfall as an overcast graced the skies since morning.

Footage shared by the Storm Centre shows rains in Fujairah as well as the Capital's Al Dhafra area. Despite the showers, temperatures are expected to remain high with the passing of the El Nino wave.

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The NCM earlier issued orange and yellow alerts in these parts of the Emirates to warn residents of hazardous weather and to be on the lookout in case of outdoor activities.

Showers are expected to continue until 10pm today in eastern and western areas, along with strong winds that might cause dusty weather conditions.

Watch the pouring rains lash Sheikh Khalifa road in Fujairah here:

Another video shared by Storm Centre shows residents enjoying the rains in the same areas.

Road-side pathways were also seen overflowing in the emirate as cars drove by carefully under the pouring sky.

Meanwhile, Al Dhafra region witnessed a cloudy sky along with moderate rainfall around 3.45pm today.

During such weather conditions, the Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution and to adhere to the variable speed limits displayed on signs and electronic guidance boards.

Residents are also urged to follow weather forecasts via official channels and be ready to comply with instructions issued by relevant authorities. They are urged to refrain from spreading rumours and follow NCM's official reports.

Why is it raining in peak summer?

On August 3, residents witnessed rains and hail in some parts of the UAE as atmospheric conditions supported the formation of convective clouds.

The wider Gulf region will also witness unstable weather this week, with authorities in countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman warning of continued thunderstorms in several places.

What may come as a surprise for most in the midst of peak summer has already been predicted by weather experts. While speaking to Khaleej Times in a recent interview, Ahmed Habib, a meteorologist at the NCM, explained that the ongoing El Niño wave might be the cause behind rainfall in the country.

A natural climate pattern that passes through the globe every two to seven years, lasting for nearly a year, El Niño causes the surface of the Pacific Ocean near the equator to become much warmer than usual, shifting warm water changes and global wind and rain paths.

In the UAE, the phenomenon is said to increase moisture levels in the atmosphere, which many may have noticed with the increased humidity over the past few days, especially during night time.

Although the humidity means convective cloud formation and higher chances of rain, it does not affect overall temperatures, which are likely to remain high due to the extreme heat that El Niño brings along with it across this region.

How to stay safe

The NCM has time and again urged residents to do the following in case of convective clouds and heavy rains:

Follow the safety measures during convective clouds

Take precautions when driving during rainfall

Stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulative rain

Avoid being in open or elevated areas during lightning and thunder

Be alert to downdraft winds that may cause loose objects and reduction of the horizontal visibility

Authorities have reiterated the importance of staying away from hazardous locations. Residents are advised to: