Watch: Hail, rains hit parts of UAE; NCM issues yellow, orange alerts

Authorities in the UAE have issued alerts for hail and rain as parts of UAE experienced rainfall on Monday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) earlier predicted convective clouds — which bring the possibility of rain — forming over the eastern parts of the country.

On Monday afternoon, the met department issued yellow and orange alerts for parts of Fujairah, Khor Fakkan and Ras Al Khaimah, warning the public to be prepared when heading out of doors as some hazardous weather events may be expected.

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The map below shows where the alerts have been issued.

NCM has also issued an alert for hail, urging residents to pay attention to and follow instructions from authorities.

Videos posted on the Storm Center account show hail and rains falling in the Masafi region towards the east of the country.

The alert for convective clouds and rain from the NCM is in place until 7pm UAE time.

Here are some instructions NCM have asked the public to keep in mind during such weather events:

Take precautions when driving through rainfall.

Stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulative rain.

Avoid being in open or elevated areas in the event of lightning and thunder.

Be alert to downdraft winds that may cause objects to loosen and blow, and lead to reduced horizontal visibility.

Summer rains and upcoming weather in UAE

UAE has experienced occasional wet weather this summer, with the last such day being Wednesday, July 15. On that day, moderate to heavy rain was recorded in Al Ain, which is unusual for the hot season.

Weather experts expect higher rainfall in autumn this year due to the climate phenomenon El Niño. Ahmed Habib, a meteorologist at NCM, earlier told Khaleej Times that El Niño's effects differ from region to region, and will be felt in the UAE over October and November. Instead of triggering higher temperatures, as it does in other parts of the world, it is likely to increase atmospheric humidity, which can support cloud formation and raise the likelihood of rain events.