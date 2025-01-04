UAE gets colder: Near-freezing 1.9℃ recorded at this spot

Temperatures in the UAE hit a new low. A chilly 1.9℃ was recorded in Ras Al Khaimah's Jebel Jais at 5am on Saturday, just a day after hitting 2.2℃.

The cold weather conditions resulted in frost formation on the mountain, the highest peak in the UAE. Ice crystals were seen floating down a water stream and on a car's roof early Friday.

While official mercury readings come from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), some had shown proof that the temperature on the Ras Al Khaimah mountain could have plummeted to the freezing point of water at 0℃.

Here's a photo posted at 6.22am on the UAE weather account Storm Centre:

Temperatures in Umm Al Quwain also dropped to 8℃ at 6am, as per the emirate's media office, while the Falaj Al Mualla area recorded 7℃.

Yesterday, the country experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, with showers hitting Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and four other emirates.

There has been no forecast of rainfall so far today, and fair to partly cloudy skies were expected on Saturday, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).