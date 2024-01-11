UAE: Fair to partly cloudy weather on Thursday

As winter arrives in the UAE, seagulls fly in large numbers in Dubai Creek. December 26 2023. KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 7:11 AM

The weather on Thursday will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, according to UAE's National Centre of Meteorology. It would be humid by night and Friday morning over some areas, especially coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds with a speed of 10- 20 reaching 30 Km/hr. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

The lowest temperature recorded in the country on January 10 morning was 5.3 °C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 07:30 UAE local time.

Today, the temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach the highs of 25°C and lows of 16°C. Some areas in Al Ain, Razeen, Al Quaa, Gasyoura will witness heavy fog.

