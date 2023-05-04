UAE: Dusty and partly cloudy weather this Thursday, temperatures to reach 37ºC

This came as the ultra low-cost airline announced the cancellation of all flights scheduled for May 3, 4, and 5, citing operational reasons
The UAE will experience dusty and partly cloudy weather on Thursday, the National Centre of Meteorology.
The Met Department said in its daily weather bulletin that it would likely be "Dusty and partly cloudy at times eastward and northward during daytime. It would be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some northern and eastern areas."
Moderate to fresh wind and strong at times over the sea causing blowing and suspended dust and sand may reduce the horizontal visibility. The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.
Temperatures could be as high as 37ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi, 36ºC in Al Ain and 32ºC in Dubai. In Gasyoura, the temperature could touch 37ºC.
On Wednesday, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 38.7°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 14:15 UAE Local time.
ALSO READ:
This came as the ultra low-cost airline announced the cancellation of all flights scheduled for May 3, 4, and 5, citing operational reasons
Oracle will work with the country's Cyber Security Council to help it build a modern, secure, and agile IT infrastructure geared to respond to evolving cyber threats
The 49-year-old film producer and director passed away in a crash in Dubai on the morning of April 23, while riding alone
Vice President orders authorities to provide them with adequate healthcare and shelter
Oil and gas supervisor, who is out in the sea for 6 weeks at a time, is the 8th winner of the 'guaranteed prize'
'Architectural differences reinforce the shared origins of three faiths,' says Royal Institute of British Architects leader
Stranded nationals recall horrifying experiences in conflict-stricken country
From unbeatable meal deals to amazing dishes and exciting masterclasses, there is plenty going on for residents during the event