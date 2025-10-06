UAE confirms no impact of tropical storm 'Shakti' on country

The UAE has declared tropical storm 'Shakti', that whirled through the western Arabian Sea, to have no impact on the nation.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed that the current tropical depression in the Arabian Sea, at latitude 19.6 north and longitude 60.5 east, has no impact on the UAE.

Dubbed 'Shakti' — a Sri Lankan word that means power or energy — it is currently classified as a tropical storm centred in the western Arabian Sea, accompanied by winds ranging in speed from 60 to 70 kilometres per hour.

The Met had earlier assured residents that the storm would not have any impact on the country after initially issuing a red alert regarding the weather.

It stated it was continuously monitoring the situation and urged the public to follow official updates and avoid rumours.

The tropical storm is expected to weaken in strength over the next 24 hours, gradually transforming into a tropical depression and then into a low-pressure system, as it continues to move southeast at speeds ranging between 25 and 55 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile on Saturday, October 4, Omani authorities confirmed that a tropical storm was lashing out in the northeastern Arabian Sea could develop into a Category 1 cyclone.

A Category 1 cyclone is the lowest level on the Saffir–Simpson scale, which is the most widely recognised system worldwide. It carries winds with speeds ranging from 119 to 153 kmph, and its damages are estimated to be between minimal to moderate.

Authorities across the Sultanate called on the public to follow updates via official channels and to not swim or carry out activities in water bodies.