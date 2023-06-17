UAE announces end of storm threat, confirms 'tropical condition' had no impact on the country

Weather monitoring authorities also teamed up with other government entities in setting precautionary measures

By Web Desk Published: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 1:45 PM

UAE authorities on Saturday announced the end of the "tropical situation" that hit the Arabian Sea earlier this week.

In the latest advisory, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the tropical storm that formed off the coast is no longer a threat. It passed through the Arabian Sea without affecting the country, according to the Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Cases.

The NCEMA had worked closely with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in closely monitoring the movement of the tropical condition.

The NCM on Friday predicted that the "tropical storm" in the Arabian Sea, near the Indian-Pakistani coasts, would weaken into a tropical depression in 12 hours.

