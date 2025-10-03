  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Low-pressure system in Arabian Sea to develop into tropical storm, says NCM

The Oman Meteorology named the tropical storm 'Shakhti', adding that its current position is at latitude 21.8° N and longitude 66.8° E

Published: Fri 3 Oct 2025, 4:07 PM

A low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea will develop into a tropical storm over the coming 3 days, the UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Friday.

The weather service initially issued an alert regarding this weather update on September 29, stating that the country would not be affected. Today, it assured residents that there will be no effects and that it continues to monitor the situation closely.

According to satellite data, the deep depression is currently located in the northeastern parts of the Arabian Sea, with wind speeds ranging from 65 to 85 kmph.

Numerical models show that it will move gradually in the direction of the west and southwest towards the central Arabian Sea, strengthening into a tropical storm, with winds expected between 100 and 120 kmph.

NCM has stated that it was following up on the situation around the clock and will send alerts accordingly.

In Oman, authorities echoed the NCM announcement, adding that the centre of the low-pressure system is currently 750 kilometres away from the Sultanate's coast.

The Oman Meteorology named the tropical storm "Shakhti", adding that its current position is at latitude 21.8° N and longitude 66.8° E.

It stated that the odds of the storm developing further remain low.