UAE weather: Temperatures to dip below 25ºC next week

The country is transitioning from the scorching summer months into milder autumn, as the Safriya began on September 6

Published: Sat 13 Sept 2025, 3:48 PM

UAE residents can look forward to much more comfortable weather in the coming weeks as temperatures gradually drop across the region. The steady shift to milder, more pleasant conditions is ideal for outdoor activities and seasonal routines.

The cooling trend is following expected seasonal patterns, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy.

Starting September 20, night time temperatures are expected to fall below 25ºC. Despite this initial cooling, the heat will continue until the autumnal equinox on September 23, accompanied by high humidity that may lead to early morning fog and dew.

The cooling trend will continue through October, with maximum daytime temperatures dipping below 35ºC by October 10 and nighttime lows settling under 20ºC by October 20ºC.

November will bring even milder days, with maximum temperatures staying below 30ºC. By December, nighttime temperatures are expected to dip to a cool 15ºC, marking the start of winter.

The UAE is transitioning from the scorching summer months into milder autumn, as the Safriya began on September 6. This season officially marks the start of autumn, following the rise of the Al Jabha' mansion (constellation), the first of the autumn mansions, which signals a gradual change in weather conditions.

The rising of the Suhail star in UAE skies on August 25, also marked the shift toward cooler autumn weather.