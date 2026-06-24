UAE temperatures to cross 50°C even as more summer rains expected

As summer intensifies across the UAE, residents can expect a few months of intense heat sometimes crossing 50°C in certain areas, with humidity and occasional rainfall, particularly in the country’s eastern and mountainous regions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

While many residents are already adjusting their routines to avoid peak afternoon temperatures, forecasters highlight that the hottest weeks in the UAE for this summer are still ahead.

Eisa Al Sereidi, Acting Head of the General Meteorology Section at the NCM, said the country has already entered the summer season and is experiencing typical weather conditions associated with it.

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“Summer has already started in the UAE. The country is currently experiencing hot and humid conditions. So, temperatures are expected to remain high throughout the coming months.”

He added that temperatures could occasionally climb above 50°C, although such extreme conditions are not expected to last for extended periods.

"On some occasions the country may experience temperatures above 50 degrees as well. But this will not be over a long period. Over the western areas, temperatures are going to be very high."

Rain expected in eastern and mountainous regions

Despite the heat, some parts of the UAE are likely to see rainfall this week.

Rain-bearing clouds are expected to form over parts of the UAE through Friday as the country enters the seasonal period locally known as “Rawayeh”, bringing a higher likelihood of convective cloud activity, scattered rainfall and a modest drop in temperatures towards the end of the week.

Al Asray noted that rainfall activity will be concentrated mainly in the eastern and mountainous regions.

“Rainfall is expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and there is a chance of rainfall on Thursday as well. After that also we may experience some rainfall.”

The weather pattern offers a contrast to conditions in major urban centres such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, where residents are more likely to experience cloudy skies than significant rainfall.

“Cities like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah may not experience rainfall. However, the cities may see cloud cover associated with light rainfall.”

Convective clouds drive summer showers

The NCM official explained that summer rainfall in the UAE is typically generated by locally developed convective clouds rather than large-scale weather systems.

“In July and August, we also experience convective clouds which develops locally in the UAE. But mostly, the rain is over the Eastern areas and sometimes to internal areas as well.”

He said high temperatures, atmospheric moisture and the mountainous terrain work together to trigger cloud formation and localised showers.

“Usually the cause of rainfall in summer season is the formation of convective clouds in the mountainous areas. High temperature and moisture in the atmosphere and the topography of the region trigger the localized rain.”

Al Asray also clarified that while the Indian monsoon may have some influence, it is not the main driver of summer rainfall in the UAE.

“The Indian monsoon has less of an effect as compared to the moistures coming from the Arabian sea towards our country. All this contributes in cloud development.”