UAE weather: First summer rain in Khor Fakkan may signal more showers ahead

Recent light to moderate showers over Khor Fakkan have once again brought attention to the UAE’s eastern coastline.

While most of the UAE remains under a familiar blanket of intense heat and humidity, the east coast often surprises with short bursts of rain that arrive quickly, and disappear just as fast.

Meteorologists in the UAE are cautious. For now, they said there is nothing to suggest a major shift in the broader weather pattern. But the timing and geography of these showers do fit a known seasonal rhythm that has happened many times before along the Hajar mountain belt in Sharjah and Fujairah.

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Summer rain in the UAE is less about large storm systems and more about local factors, lining up at the right moment. Moist air is drawn in from surrounding seas, pushed inland, and forced upward by the mountains. As it rises, it cools rapidly, clouds build vertically, and in some cases, brief but intense downpours follow. With strong daytime heating to the mix, the atmosphere can tip just enough into instability for rain to form.

Long-time weather observer Muhammed Sajjad KP spoke to Khaleej Times on Monday, June 15, pointing to a familiar pattern rather than an anomaly. “I was waiting for this moment,” he said. “Compared to last year, it has arrived a bit later this time.”

He said he expects more rain activity within the next ten days, particularly across the eastern parts of the country. “We can expect rainfall again within the next ten days in many parts of the country, especially in the eastern region — from Al Ain to Dibba. This includes Al Ain city, Hatta, Kalba, coastal Fujairah, the inland mountain areas, and much of the Eastern Emirates,” he explained.

Evolving weather patterns in UAE

Sajjad noted that while the east is usually the focal point, the reach of these systems can sometimes be wider depending on how the weather pattern evolves. “Every year during the summer, we see rainfall in these regions. At times, it can extend to interior areas as well, including the outskirts of Dubai such as the Dubai–Al Ain Road and Al Qudra. When the system intensifies, clouds can move towards the outskirts of Dubai and occasionally reach areas like Arabian Ranches. A couple of years ago, rainfall even reached parts of Dubai city in August.”

He attributed this behaviour to the UAE’s unique mix of regional wind systems. “The UAE’s summer weather is influenced by two main sea breeze systems — one from the Arabian Gulf and another from the Sea of Oman. These converge in certain areas, leading to cloud formation and eventually rainfall.”

Beyond local breezes, Sajjad also pointed to wider seasonal drivers linked to the Indian Ocean. “During the summer monsoon season, weather systems linked to the Indian Ocean also play a role. Rainfall bands can form near Madagascar, move towards Somalia, then Yemen and Salalah, and at times extend towards Kerala. Some of this moisture also reaches Oman, particularly the mountainous regions, and parts of it can extend into Al Ain and the eastern Emirates.”

This, he said, is why summer showers are a regular feature rather than an exception. “This is why we often see summer rainfall every year, and I personally always look forward to the first rain of the season.”

Still, he stressed that rainfall in Dubai city remains rare. “Rain reaching Dubai city is rare, but it remains a possibility in August,” he added.

Does El Niño impact rainfall?

Another factor that he emphasised is El Niño. One of El Niño's characteristics is higher temperatures. If hot air masses move over the UAE, temperatures will rise further. That extra heat changes how air circulates across the tropics. Since the atmosphere is interconnected, this disruption affects wind patterns, pressure systems, and where moisture-laden air rises and falls.

Sajjad pointed out that during the 2024 floods, the system was particularly strong and did influence regional weather behaviour. “From mid-July to August, its effects can influence weather patterns in the UAE, sometimes contributing to rainfall. However, even without El Niño, the country can still receive rain due to local factors such as monsoon flows and sea breezes,” he said.